Shineman Foundation awards $103,400 to regional not-for-profits

OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation.
The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts. The largest award - $75,000 – was given to Fulton Community Basketball in support of its Fulton Dream Courts project. Of the total amount, $25,000 is being paid now. The remaining $50,000 was awarded as a 1:1 matching grant, payable when that amount is raised from other sources. Located on the Fulton War Memorial campus, this planned outdoor construction project will dramatically expand the amount of programming offered and number of youths served.
