Shineman Foundation awards $245,229 to regional not-for-profits

OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts.
The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on several fronts.
The largest award, $51,080 was given to Restore CNY to support its North Country Hub program – designed as a community hub located in the Central Square school district – that provides after-school programming to local youth.
The Children’s Museum of Oswego was awarded a grant to assist in expanding its programming to include after-school care which is currently a critical need in the community.
The Shineman Foundation awarded the Art Association in Oswego a grant to support an artist-in-residence program. Further enhancements would be to expand the center’s hours and offer additional digital arts programming and resources to the community.
The Desens House was awarded a grant to complete the construction project for a residential home for women with substance use disorders designed to build a community of sobriety and support.
The Museum of Science and Technology, CiTi BOCES, and the Weston T. Hyde Educational Foundation were all awarded grants to support outreach, education, and literacy within Oswego County.
The Toy Library of the North Shore start-up non-profit was awarded a mini-grant of $2,549, to resupply and expand its inventory of books, toys, and games. This toy lending library serves the Oswego County community as well as surrounding Oneida and Onondaga.
Two additional mini-grants were provided to KEYS: Music Therapy Expansion Project and Blessings in a Backpack: Fulton Chapter.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.