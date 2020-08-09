Shineman Foundation Awards $323,000 to Oswego County not-for-profits

OSWEGO - At its July 23 board meeting, the board of directors of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation voted to provide an additional $50,000, if needed, to the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, an affiliate fund of the CNY Community Foundation. Funding of $150,000 was previously approved at its March meeting, at the onset of the pandemic.
The board also awarded grants totaling $273,000 to 13 Oswego County not-for-profit organizations. Projects encompass a wide range of focus areas, including health and human services, education, arts and culture, economic revitalization, civic benefit, historical preservation and the environment.
The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts.
The Shineman Foundation gave the largest award - $54,958 – to Oswego County for workforce development efforts. Digital signage will be installed in front of the Oswego County Workforce New York Career Center office, located on Route 481 in Fulton. In addition, new technology, including laptops and a recharging station will be purchased in order to establish a portable computer lab at the Career Center satellite office at the Department of Social Services building in Mexico.
Two health and human services grants were awarded: St. Luke Health Services was provided funding to supplement the grant approved by the state Department of Transportation for purchase of a replacement bus. A capacity-building grant went to United Way of Greater Oswego County to purchase new technology for its office.
In education, the Shineman Foundation awarded Fitzhugh Park Elementary School a fifth-year grant to continue the expansion of its very successful “The Leader in Me” program.
Several arts and culture grants were approved: The Everson Museum of Art was awarded a three-year grant to expand its digital programming into Oswego County schools, senior centers and libraries. Ontario Center for Performing Arts, aka Oswego Music Hall, received a capacity-building grant to purchase essential technical equipment upgrades. Pulaski’s Salmon River Fine Arts Center also received a capacity-building grant to create two functioning studios in currently unused space that would be dedicated to youth in the community. The Landmark Theatre was awarded funds toward its auditorium seat replacement initiative. CNY Community Arts Center received funding to assist with uncovered operating expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The village of Phoenix received a grant for the installation of basketball and volleyball courts and fencing, on the village-owned property adjacent to the Oswego River.
The Heritage Foundation of Oswego County, in collaboration with the newly formed Oswego History Records Center, was awarded a grant for their historical archives digitization project. The Nature Conservancy received funding toward the planned “greening” of its Pulaski office.
Operation Oswego County Foundation was awarded a matching grant for its 2021 Next Great Idea Business Plan Competition, which will be paid at the end of March at the completion of the organization’s fundraising.
For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to info@shinemanfoundation.org.
