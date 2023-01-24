Shineman Foundation awards $87,500 to Oswego County Habitat for Humanity

OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently awarded $87,500 to Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH). This is the second year of funding OCHFH has received from the Shineman Foundation.
“We are so thankful for the generous financial support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation which has made the mission of The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity a reality for families in Oswego county,” said Debi Geroux, OCHFH board president. “This funding has allowed the OCHFH to hire their first executive director, Sam Raponi, who has provided excellent leadership for the organization. With his guidance the organization has been able to complete the total renovation of a house in Oswego, provide support to a partner family and network with other groups and agencies in the community.
