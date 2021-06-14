Shineman Foundation awards Fulton Block Builders Matching $150,000 Grant

FULTON - Shineman Foundation awarded Fulton Block Builders (FBB) a matching $150,000 grant for 2021 Block Challenge Program.
“We did it Fulton! Once again, you all came through to support the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “FBB has received the full $150,000 matching grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.”
The Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s vision is to act as a “catalyst for change” to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. Executive Director Karen Goetz shared that the foundation’s board members are very encouraged by the increasing and unprecedented collaborations they see happening among groups like the Fulton Block Builders, in the community. “Fulton Block Builders has continued to exceed expectations for its very successful Healthy Neighborhoods revitalization program and our foundation is proud to continue its support of FBB by awarding another $150,000 for its Block Challenge program,” she said.
“From the moment we started the FBB program, I have been amazed at the support and care there is for the Fulton community. Pride is here. We just needed a way to put a voice to those feelings. Fulton businesses, individuals, service groups and of course the Richard S. Shineman Foundation all contributed to make, what I believe will be our best year yet,” said Eagan. “As a result, FBB has been able to make 230 awards in 29 blocks for 2021. The independent group of judges were extremely impressed with the quality of applications. Each Block Leader did a fantastic job of explaining the groups’ plans and the individual property owners described in detail what work, celebration and help to others they had planned. The award letters have been delivered, the signs are going up around the city and a great deal of work is already being done. This is such an exciting time.”
FBB grants are made in three different ways. Block Challenge grants are awarded to groups of neighbors who come together and complete an application as a block. It is important that the neighbors involved be in close proximity to one another, share resources and plan celebratory events. Anyone in the city can organize their neighbors each year. FBB encourages neighbors to start talking to each other now, about applying for next year’s Block Challenge Grants.
A second grant option often involves groups that have completed a Block Challenge grant who then go on to apply for a Pride Grant. Pride Grants are used for community improvements and can range from $100 to $3,000. This year FBB Pride Grants will be used to restore the monument base in Voorhees Park, support the Porchfest being planned for July 11, beautify the one-block section of Fifth Street from Gansvoort to Schuyler Street, and enhance the Merton R. Kemp Jr. Memorial at the corner of Fourth and Fay streets. Pride grants can be applied for at any time during the year.
The third grant opportunity is Paint Fulton grants; 12 have been awarded for 2021. These provide Fulton residents with a selection of historic color schemes to use for painting their homes. Awards are $500 and can be combined with the Block Challenge awards.
To learn more about the Fulton Block Builder program, follow it on Facebook and frequent their webpage at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com
