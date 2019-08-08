Shineman Foundation awards $182,000 to Oswego County not-for-profits

OSWEGO - Seven Oswego County not-for-profit organizations received grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2019 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a wide range of focus areas, including health and welfare for children, education, arts and culture, civic benefit, and historical preservation.
The funded projects will benefit Oswego County on a number of fronts. The largest award - $100,000 – was given to Camp Talooli in Pennellville for its capital campaign to transform its facilities to year-round use, beginning with the new multi-purpose building: Nakomis Lodge.
Several health and welfare grants were awarded: Integrated Community Planning was provided funding to spearhead a child care expansion pilot program to fill the identified gaps of infant care and provision of care during non-standard hours. Blessings in a Backpack - Fulton Chapter received funding to feed children over the weekends for the upcoming school year.
In education, the Shineman Foundation awarded Fitzhugh Park Elementary School a fourth-year grant to continue the expansion of its very successful Leader In Me program.
A capacity building grant was given to Oswego Opera Theatre to enhance its website and expand its marketing and social media platforms. Another capacity building grant was given to Fulton Youth Soccer for the renovation of its main facility building.
The Pulaski Historical Society was also awarded a grant by the Shineman Foundation to renovate and upgrade the Military Room in its Pulaski museum.
For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to info@shinemanfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.