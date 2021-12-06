Shineman Foundation donates $4,000 mini-grant for Oswego County Hospice ‘Comfort Bags’

OSWEGO - The Richard S. Shineman Foundation recently made a $4,000 mini-grant to the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, (FOCH), for the Friends’ “Comfort Bags” project for Oswego County Hospice patients, it was announced by Elena Twiss, FOCH executive director.
“We are extremely grateful to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for this mini-grant which will enable us to bring added comfort and support to hospice patients throughout Oswego County,” Twiss said.
Contents of the Friends of Hospice tote bag include a tumbler with straw, 24-slot pill box, pill crusher, non-slip comfortable socks, a word search, notebook, pens, chapstick and a new pillowcase,” Twiss said.
Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
