Shineman Foundation supports Glow-A-Fun

FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation lends its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative as it signs on as a Gold Sponsor for OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 19 at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation joins Constellation and National Grid as a Gold Sponsor for the event. OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative is focused on fighting hunger and food insecurity in the communities. “The Shineman Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with OCO. OCO provides vital services across our communities and touches the lives of so many people,” said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “Sponsoring this event and OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative offers us a direct way of supporting our community.” Pictured from left are: OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, OCO board member Carri Waloven, Karen Goetz, and senior administrative assistant Penny Halstead. For more information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear oco.org.
