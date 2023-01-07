“Shirts for Charity” supports local mental health outreach

OSWEGO - Hawaiian was the shirt of choice for the “Shirts for Charity” program through Menter Ambulance as they raised over $500 to support local mental health outreach offered by the Oswego Health Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team.
For many years, Zachary Menter, President and CEO of Menter Ambulance has financially supported local community initiatives that benefit individuals and organizations throughout Oswego County. This year, Menter proposed a plan that would allow employee participation in local philanthropic efforts which resulted in the “Shirts for Charity” program being born, allowing staff to donate to wear a themed shirt. Other beneficiaries of the 2022 “Shirts for Charity” program included Blessings in a Backpack, the Oswego Bookmobile, the Oswego County Humane Society and the Hastings Veterans of Foreign Wars.
This year, it was a unanimous vote by Menter Ambulance employees to support the outreach of the Oswego Health ACT Team. The ACT Team is a mobile, multi-disciplinary, mental health team, which offers various support services and delivers comprehensive, person-centered treatment and rehabilitation to individuals over the age of 18 with severe and persistent mental illness. Services include help and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, either in the individuals’ homes, neighborhoods, or workplaces. In addition to the ACT Team, Oswego Health offers mental health services for ages 5 plus. For more information call 315-326-4100.
According to Menter, President and CEO of Menter Ambulance, “Supporting the ACT program was an easy decision. The pre-hospital care providers at Menter Ambulance deal with an overwhelming number of patients in our community with persistent mental illness. The ACT program serves a vital role by ensuring the necessary services are available to these patients. The staff at Menter Ambulance hopes the donation brings both awareness and support to the ACT program.”
Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation shares, “Caring for the community takes collaboration. The support and partnership with Menter Ambulance is critical especially when it comes to mental health services. We are so grateful for their donation.”
If a person or someone they know needs support now and is in a crisis, call or text 988 or chat 988Lifeline.org to connect with a trained crisis counselor who can help.
