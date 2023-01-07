“Shirts for Charity” supports local mental health outreach

Pictured from the left are: Director of Operations of Menter Ambulance Nate Smith, Executive Vice President and COO of Oswego Health Mike Backus, President and CEO of Menter Ambulance Zach Menter, Kayla Backes, Shauntelle Morgan, Marlene Sawyer, Drew Clavelli and Tammy Lenchert.

OSWEGO - Hawaiian was the shirt of choice for the “Shirts for Charity” program through Menter Ambulance as they raised over $500 to support local mental health outreach offered by the Oswego Health Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team.

For many years, Zachary Menter, President and CEO of Menter Ambulance has financially supported local community initiatives that benefit individuals and organizations throughout Oswego County. This year, Menter proposed a plan that would allow employee participation in local philanthropic efforts which resulted in the “Shirts for Charity” program being born, allowing staff to donate to wear a themed shirt. Other beneficiaries of the 2022 “Shirts for Charity” program included Blessings in a Backpack, the Oswego Bookmobile, the Oswego County Humane Society and the Hastings Veterans of Foreign Wars.

