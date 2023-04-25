PLATTSBURGH — For the second year, Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing www.healinggraceph.org is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser, May 1 to June 29.
Funds raise will aid in continue supporting families of infant death and pregnancy loss and expand support to all those who grieve.
Healing Grace will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, through Funds2Orgs.
Those dollars will benefit programming and ongoing operational costs.
Locally, several churches are aiding in the drive, but anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.
Collection locations include St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony’s churches in Watertown, St. Paul’s in Black River, St. Mary’s in Evans Mills, St. James in Carthage and St. Mary’s in Copenhagen.
To arrange for pick up of donations or for more information call 518-310-0722.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
“We are excited to be hosting this shoe drive again this year,” said Sarah Wojtaszek, Healing Grace founder and executive director. “Last year was a huge success. This is an amazing way to have a local and global impact. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets and we ask you to donate them to our organization.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Healing Grace Drive for Shoes, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing was founded in July 2020.
A federally recognized 501(c)3 with a mission to walk with those that are grieving to find healing and to learn to live again after the loss of a baby or pregnancy with a vision to become a full grief center for all those that have lost a loved one. Healing Grace is a safe and accepting space to all that know grief.
