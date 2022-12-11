CARTHAGE — Organizers of the annual Shoe Party hosted by Elks Lodge 1762, in partnership with Avon Shoes & Orthopedic Center of Watertown, said it was good to be back.

For decades, on the second Sunday in December, the Carthage lodge has opened its door to children in the Carthage Central School District to be fitted for new pairs of shoes. However, in 2020 the party was moved to the spring due to the pandemic and cancelled altogether last year.

