CARTHAGE — Organizers of the annual Shoe Party hosted by Elks Lodge 1762, in partnership with Avon Shoes & Orthopedic Center of Watertown, said it was good to be back.
For decades, on the second Sunday in December, the Carthage lodge has opened its door to children in the Carthage Central School District to be fitted for new pairs of shoes. However, in 2020 the party was moved to the spring due to the pandemic and cancelled altogether last year.
Elks Exalted Ruler Tyler Clemons welcomed guests to the party, noting this was the 74th annual event.
At the beginning, shoes were obtained through Faye’s Boot Shop, which had been located on the corner of State and North Mechanic streets.
After that business dissolved, Renald R. Martini of Avon Shoes took over supplying the shoes. Since that time, Mr. Martini and his children, Susan, Robert and Michael, along with other relatives, shoe store employees and friends, spend the Sunday afternoon in December fitting each child for shoes.
“It’s good to be back in December,” said Michael Martini. “It’s more like a Christmas shoe party.”
The shoe store brought 600 pairs of shoes hoping to send each of the more than 300 children home with a new pair of sneakers. Vouchers were provided when the needed shoe sizes were unavailable.
“We’re very excited to be back after two years,” said Faye G. Waterman, chairman of the event. “It’s great to see the kids, the volunteers and members of the Martini family with whom we have a long-standing relationship.”
While waiting to be fitted for their shoes, the children were treated to a showing of the “Polar Express” movie and each had the opportunity to color Christmas ornaments, have their face painted, visit Santa and pick out a hat and mitten set to take home. Some of the hats and mittens had been donated last year by the late Margaret “Midge” Cleland and her crocheting group the “Happy Hookers.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.