FULTON - The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with a child in the community and shop for that child’s family.
“This event is always important to the Sheriff’s Office because we love being able to show kids that law enforcement cares about them and wants to make their Christmas special. It’s really a joyful morning for us; spending time with these kids, helping them make wishes come true for their families and giving them the holiday they deserve,” said Sheriff Don Hilton.
Investigator Christy Bunce with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an opportunity to build positive relationships. “Sometimes when the police show up at the door, it’s not someone’s best day. But this is an opportunity for the police to interact with the community in a really positive way,” Bunce said.
Each child was paired with a Sheriff’s officer, corrections officer, police officer, firefighter, paramedic or other volunteer. Several agencies participated in Sunday’s festivities, including NYS Troopers, Oswego Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and more.
This year, each child was given $275 to spend at Walmart. “They will shop for stuff for their little brothers or sisters,” Sergeant Robert Wells said. “We have to say, ‘Are you getting anything for yourself?’ “
After shopping, officers wrapped their gifts while the kids had lunch donated by Chick-fil-A and GJP Pizza. For five years, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with happy memories for children and officers alike. Shop with a Hero began as an initiative in Phoenix Police Department and is supported by Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and United Way of Greater Oswego County. Oswego Police Department also helped fund the event through a grant obtained through the First Responders Children Foundation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.