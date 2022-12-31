FULTON - The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with a child in the community and shop for that child’s family.

“This event is always important to the Sheriff’s Office because we love being able to show kids that law enforcement cares about them and wants to make their Christmas special. It’s really a joyful morning for us; spending time with these kids, helping them make wishes come true for their families and giving them the holiday they deserve,” said Sheriff Don Hilton.

