WATERTOWN — The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation recently awarded $7,500 in grants to help five south Jefferson County organizations with projects and initiatives aiming to improve quality of life.
The following grants were awarded:
■ Adams Revitalization Committee: $3,250 to support a community park project in the village of Adams. Funding will help the project committee meet a matching commitment required by a recent state grant for the park project.
■ Belleville Volunteer Fire Department: $2,000 to help equip a new rescue truck that is planned for purchase this year with extinguishers, thigh straps, tools and more.
■ Henderson Harbor Water Sports Program: $1,000 to support a water safety and water-based STEM education program at the organization’s lakefront venue for an enriched learning experience.
■ Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center: $750 grant to improve outdoor seating in public spaces at the center’s site in Adams Center and help advance its visibility and community engagement.
■ South Jefferson Central School District: $500 to support a joint family literacy initiative between the district’s two elementary schools — Mannsville Elementary and Wilson Elementary in Adams Center. Grant funding will help purchase books, activity supplies and community event supplies.
The Six Town Community Fund was established in 2013 through the generosity of many donors, matched by the Community Foundation, as a permanent, charitable resource to support organizations that serve southern Jefferson County. The community fund has awarded nearly $40,000 in grants to assist with 40 different community projects and programs.
