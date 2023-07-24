WATERTOWN — It’s no secret that the Disabled Persons Action Organization relies heavily on its annual concert series to help make the north country a better place.
“The monies raised from the annual concert series, the net proceeds from them go to support the programs and services for Disabled Persons Action Organization,” said Tim J. Dermady, DPAO foundation director.
The concert series dates back more than 40 years and allows for the DPAO able to help more than 600 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties and the surrounding areas.
“The concert series is very vital to help put additional funds for our programs and services,” he said.
Dermady said the foundation was formed in 2014 with the intent to be a fundraising organization for the DPAO. The foundation is a separate entity from the DPAO and was formed for the sole purpose of fundraising for DPAO.
This year might have the most shows, concerts and special events — as many as 10 — for the organization, Dermady said.
Coming up next for the DPAO in August is Train and Wayne Newton. Shows will continue into the winter.
“Going forward, we’re going to be doing concerts year-round,” Dermady said.
The Train concert will be outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds, and Wayne Newton will be indoors at the Fairgrounds Arena.
In order to get heavy-hitters such as Train and Wayne Newton to come to Watertown, Dermady said they have gotten fortunate and work with agents.
The DPAO puts together a wish list. An artist or band may be what was described as “routing” a few hundred miles away and they see that Watertown put an offer in, and they have an opening on a specific date, Dermady said.
That’s one of the reasons some concerts aren’t on the most ideal night. Train, for example, will perform on a Monday night.
Ticket sales for both the Train and Wayne Newton concerts were described as being “sluggish” by Dermady.
He said one of the main reasons is because of the influx of shows and concerts that are nearby.
“We’re still out there plugging away and we think we’ve got an excellent lineup for ’23,” he said. “This is a big fundraiser for DPAO, so we need the folks here, not just in Watertown but also the surrounding areas, and especially for the outdoor shows like Train and Riley Green, we need support as far away as Syracuse, Utica, Rochester to be able to draw 5,000, 6,000 people there and we’re hoping we’ll be successful with it this summer.”
Typically, ticket sales pick up for the shows in the weeks before the event, and Dermady is expecting the same for these shows, adding that ticket sales have already picked up.
For the indoor concerts, Dermady said they are hoping for between 2,700 and 3,000, and for at least 4,000 to 5,000 people for the outdoor shows in order to break even. Anything above those numbers will be make a profit.
As for ticket sales now, Dermady said all of the outdoor shows are in the four-digits and several hundred have been sold for Wayne Newton.
Tickets are available for all of the DPAO shows at dpaoconcerts.com and general admission tickets are available at area Kinney Drugs stores from the Watertown area all the way up to Ogdensburg.
