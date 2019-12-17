Sock Out Cancer
Buy Now

OSWEGO - The staff and students at Trinity Catholic School recently participated in a Sock Out Cancer Day. Students and staff each received a pair of striped socks which represented all the different colors of cancer. The school joined in prayer remembering those who are suffering from all forms of the disease. Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit initiative which assists families with non-medical necessities such as transportation, food, and housing expenses while their loved one is sick. All of the money raised will benefit patients in Oswego County.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.