MASSENA — A softball tournament will be held at the end of June with all proceeds benefiting Massena resident Chuck Perry.
Mr. Perry was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer and is currently receiving treatment in Rochester.
“Chuck has been recently diagnosed with cancer so he’s been in and out of the hospital and has no insurance,” tournament organizer Dee M. Fischer said. “All the proceeds are going towards Chuck to help with medical and recovery expenses.”
The tournament will be held on June 25 at the Bushnell fields with the first game starting at 8 a.m.
“We’re running two fields to make it a one-day tournament,” Mrs. Fischer said. “It’s going to be a two-field double elimination co-ed tournament. But I am willing to secure the other two fields at the location and make it a bigger tournament if there are more teams willing to participate.”
Teams must consist of 10 to 11 members, three of whom must be female. The registration fee per team is $200.
“We have eight teams right now. My goal is 12 teams, but we will stop taking teams at 14 unless we have a large feedback for more teams,” Mrs. Fischer said.
Food trucks and a silent auction will also be at the tournament.
“There is no entry fee to enter the field,” Mrs. Fischer said. “People can come sit and watch or participate in the silent auction even if they don’t know a single person playing in the tournament. The donations I get for the auction will be displayed on a table and they can choose what raffle they want to put their tickets in.”
Teams and donations are still being accepted. To register or donate, contact Mrs. Fischer via Facebook or by calling 315-323-9726.
“Any proceeds will help, even if its just $10,” she said. “Chuck is an amazing guy, he’s an amazing man and would take the shirt off his back for anybody. I would just like to return the favor and have everyone come out and have a great time. He is truly a great man.”
