LOWVILLE — The Cell Phones for Soldiers collection drive from Nov. 8 to Dec. 8 netted over 1,000 cell phones that will be sold to translate into about 163,000 minutes of talk time for deployed soldiers around the world.
In a Monday morning news conference, State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, was joined by the Central New York Outreach Center in announcing the community had donated about 1,086 “gently used” cell phones and tablets to the program. Of that number, 95 devices were collected in St. Lawrence County, 85 in Lewis County and the remainder in the Utica and Rome vicinity.
Each phone with a value of $5 buys two-and-a-half hours of calling card talk time, according to the news release on the event,
In its fifth year locally, the Cell Phones for Soldiers Campaign has collected 4,892 devices which provided troops with about 733,800 minutes of talk time for the troops.
“Through this collective effort, we showed the men and women in our military that we value their service and the sacrifices they make to protect us from harm,” Sen. Griffo said.
Cell Phones for Soldiers is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 by 12- and 13-year-old siblings, Robbie and Brittany Bergquist, who were inspired to take action after they heard of a soldier returning from Iraq with a nearly $8,000 phone bill.
Since that time, the organization has provided more than 300 million minutes of talk time on more than 5 million calling cards through its Minutes that Matter program. The program also has kept more than 15 million mobile devices out of landfills.
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, center, announces the outcome of the month-long Cell Phones for Soldiers collection drive that took place throughout the 47th Senate District. All proceeds from the recycled devices will be used to buy long distance calling cards for troops at home and abroad. Also pictured are Scott Zoeckler of the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center, left, and Greeley Ford, AT&T, far right. Photo provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.