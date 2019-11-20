WATERTOWN — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Paws4Potter will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glen Park Fire Hall, 630 Main St.
Dine-in and takeout options will be available, as well as raffle and dessert tables.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and under and can be purchased ahead of time or at the door the day of the event.
For tickets, contact Kyle Stevenson of The Animal Doctors at (315) 786-3340, stop into the clinic at 1631 State St., or email paws4potter@gmail.com.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.
