WATERTOWN — The weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of staff members at the Jefferson County SPCA Friday as they asked community members to join the Lifesavers Club during the shelter’s first ever Lifesavers Life-a-thon.
The goal of the fundraiser was to get 500 Lifesavers members to sign up and pledge to donate $10 a month to the shelter, which would work out to $60,000 in donations for the SPCA. By the end of Friday’s livestream, about $5,000 had been raised for the coming year, according to Heather Spezzano, executive director of the SPCA.
Now, that total has doubled, with $10,000 having been raised so far and over 50 people signing up to become Lifesavers. The shelter will continue to sign people up until they reach the goal of 500 lifesavers and the new goal is to get 20 people per week to sign up, according to Mrs. Spezzano.
For those wishing to become donors to the Lifesavers Club, a support link on the SPCA’s website takes visitors to the monthly donation option through PayPal: https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.