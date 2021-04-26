Speiser Fund announces grant awards

SYRACUSE – The Allen Speiser Memorial Vocational Rehabilitation Fund awarded $4,200 to local nonprofit projects meeting a vocational need for individuals with disabilities. The Speiser Fund is a component fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.
Aurora of CNY received $1,000 to purchase tablets which will assist the Syracuse VA Medical Center switchboard operation, an Ability One worksite that employs 11 individuals who are legally blind.
LAUNCH CNY received $1,400 to purchase four refurbished computers for client use.
Oswego Industries received $600 to purchase two computers for its Career and Employment Services.
Unity House received $1,200 to purchase tablets that enable employees to work remotely during the remainder of the pandemic with clients who have disabilities.
In 2001, the C.I.G.S. Foundation board of directors chose to direct assets to the Community Foundation to establish a fund to promote the vocational, educational, health and social needs of people with disabilities subject to social barriers. The fund is named in honor of Dr. Allen Speiser, the first director of Consolidated Industries, a sheltered workshop program for people with disabilities. For more information, visit cnycf.org/speiser.
