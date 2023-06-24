WATERTOWN — Edward J. Rivers can’t escape a sense of nostalgia mixed with wistfulness when he passes by his alma mater.
He has lived in Arizona for several decades, but when he visits his hometown of Watertown, a certain accolade he deserved, but which was lost in a squabble of nearly 60 years ago, once again plays out in his mind.
“I did think about it over the years,” Mr. Rivers, a star athlete during his time at WHS, said in a phone interview from his home in Peoria, Arizona. “It’d come back to mind when we’d get back to Watertown and drive by the high school. It’d come to my mind that it was a disappointment during my senior year and I felt bad about it. But you know? Life goes on. There’s always ups and downs.”
But a sense of being up-and-up will ease that disappointment for Mr. Rivers and another star Watertown athlete who also graduated in 1965. Richard Canori, now of Rochester, went to school across town at Immaculate Heart Academy. The delayed recognition of the sporting accomplishments of Mr. Rivers and Mr. Canori is thanks to a decision by the Italian American Civic Association, which will honor both men at the Graf/Gaffney Awards dinner sponsored by the IACA Wednesday at the Italian American Club, 192 Bellew Ave.
In 1954, the IACA established the William I. Graf Award to honor the leadership and civic engagement in the community of Mr. Graf, a multi-sport coach and athletic director at Watertown High School who died at the age of 53 in 1954. The award honored the top graduating male athletes at WHS and Immaculate Heart Academy/Central. In 1977, following the passage of Title IX in 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program, the Graf Award was expanded to the top male and female graduating athletes at the two schools.
The Graf Award became exclusively a WHS award in 1980, when the first Boots Gaffney Award was presented to the top graduating male and female athlete at IHA/IHC, named after Clarence B. “Boots” Gaffney.
Mr. Gaffney, a 1930 WHS graduate, was the athletic director at IHA and IHC (which opened in 1965, replacing IHA) for nearly 40 years before retiring from the role in 1980. He also coached football, basketball and baseball at the school. His basketball teams captured Northern New York Catholic League titles in 1953, 1954 and 1956. Mr. Gaffney died in 1998 at the age of 88.
In 1965, no student received the Graf Award due to a disagreement about its selection process. A June 5, 1965, Watertown Daily Times article put it this way:
“A sharp disagreement has developed between officers and members of the Italian-American Civic Association and the (Watertown) board of education over the method of selecting the Watertown High School recipient of the William I. Graf Athlete of the Year Award.”
The IACA objected to the decision by the board of education authorizing the school’s coaching staff to select the WHS winner rather than the committee selected by the association. School board president Marion K. Soper informed the association that the board felt “the people who are working most closely with the students are in a better position to make the choice than outside agencies.”
In reply, association president August D. Naccari said club members rejected that idea. A group of prominent citizens had always been appointed by the club to consider the list of WHS athletes eligible for or recommended for the Graf Award and rejected any “interference by outside agencies.”
Unable to find a middle ground, no Graf Award, either to WHS or IHA students, was awarded in 1965.
Italian American Civic Association president James P. Scordo said the club has “exercised their right” to select, 58 years later, the 1965 Graf Award winners.
Both Mr. Canori and Mr. Rivers and their wives plan to be at Wednesday’s awards dinner.
‘DEVASTATING’ DECISION
Mr. Canori recalled thinking that he would be good candidate in 1965 to receive the Graf award. He was crushed when it wasn’t given at all.
“It was kind of devastating in a way because I knew a lot of the athletes who got the Graf Award,” he said. “They were good players in the sports that they played, both at Watertown High and Immaculate Heart. But I was more paying attention to Watertown High School because that’s where, as a young kid, I used to sneak into the football games and I went to the baseball games there too, so I knew a lot of the players.”
Mr. Canori enjoyed playing baseball, but he excelled at basketball. At IHA, the guard was a consistent 30-point scorer in an era before the three-point shot. He played varsity basketball from 1963-65 and led the team in scoring all three years. he was best known for his shooting prowess and started out his senior year with a 34-point game. He recalled his team won the Catholic League championship during the 1964-65 school year by beating Holy Ghost Academy of Tupper Lake.
Mr. Canori said that thanks to Mr. Gaffney, IHA was also able to compete against WHS. But he said no team wanted to play against the Sandy Creek team.
“It was probably the toughest team around,” he said. “They had some real fast players. They had a record of around 54 straight games without a loss between my sophomore and junior year. But in my senior year, we beat them twice.”
Mr. Canori’s IHA team also played against WHS, in a schedule tweak he thinks was arranged by Mr. Gaffney.
“The funny thing is, I didn’t even want to go to Immaculate Heart Academy,” he said. “I wanted to go to Watertown High School and had a younger brother and a younger sister and they both went there. But my father, and I think Boots had something to do with it, was adamant about wanting me to go to Immaculate Heart.”
His IHA basketball team lost to WHS in his junior year, but in his senior year, his team was victorious over the cross-town rival.
After high school, Mr. Canori got a job at Kodak in Rochester. There, he played in a “Kodak league” and other city leagues. He said some of the players he played against later went into the pros.
“We played a different type of ball in Rochester,” he said. “We had a lot of good players.”
Mr. Canori used Kodak’s tuition program to take part-time courses at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he would later attend full-time. He would then earn a master’s degree in education at Nazareth College, Pittsford. At both colleges, he graduated with honors. He worked for 30 years at the Monroe County Department of Human Services, retiring in 2002. He also put in three decades as an adjunct faculty member/professor at Monroe Community College, retiring from MCC in 2017.
Mr. Canori and his wife, Laura, have been married for 39 years.
‘WASN’T MY DECISION’
Mr. Rivers played football, basketball and baseball throughout his junior high and senior high years and was president of the 1965 WHS senior class. Off the sports fields, his math skills and top scores in Regents exams brought more awards.
“I loved playing football more than anything,” he said. “But I was a better baseball player.”
His baseball skills helped him to earn a scholarship to Clarkson University, Potsdam, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution.
Mr. Rivers recalled that in 1965, WHS athletic director Fremont S. Powers, who died in 1990, called him and told him no Graf Award would be given that year.
“I was disappointed,” he said. “It certainly wasn’t my decision to make. It bothered me because it was one of those things I figured I would have been in the running for. The Graf Award to me was the most prestigious award that you could get as a senior in high school from an athletic perspective.”
But there was a deeper disappointment for Mr. Rivers.
“I was disappointed as much for my dad, as anything,” he said of Edward E. Rivers, who died in 2003. “He helped to coach me when I was little, taught me how to play baseball, got me involved in Pop Warner football and we played Grasshopper baseball, Little League, Babe Ruth league and American Legion ball.”
After college, Mr. Rivers started out doing engineering work, but then went into the management field, working for the UNIVAC division of the Sperry Rand Corp. in Utica for several years. Then he went to UNIVAC headquarters in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, where he was a worldwide materials manager. Within the company, he then transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah, as the head of production for a high precision print circuit board facility. In 1981, after a head hunter called him, he went to Arizona to work for Honeywell, where he had a variety of jobs. Mr. Rivers retired in 2008.
Mr. Rivers will be attending Wednesday’s awards dinner with his wife, the former Donna Montondo, a 1964 graduate of WHS. “We started dating in 1963, and we’ve been married 55 years in August,” he said.
Earlier this month, Mr. Rivers’s brother, John H. Rivers, died at his Oswego County home in Minetto. “He was also a very good athlete,” Mr. Rivers said. “He didn’t apply himself too much but he was as good of a baseball player as I was and a better basketball player. He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy.”
2 SCHOLARSHIPS, 2 LEGENDS
The Italian American Civic Association has developed a legacy relating to its Graf and Gaffney awards. On June 13, three WHS seniors were honored as the top graduating athletes and recipients of the 2023 William I. Graf Award.
Kylie L. Cushman and Adelaide R. “Addie” Weir were selected the women’s recipients while Patrick Duah was named the men’s honoree. This year is the first time in 46 years that selection ended in a tie vote for the women’s athlete at WHS.
A recent Northern New York Community Foundation challenge grant will help build charitable support for the Clarence Boots Gaffney Award.
It wasn’t until about a half dozen years ago that the Graf award came with a $1,000 scholarship. Its overseers say the award has always been about more than any financial boost. Beginning with last year’s honorees, the Gaffney Award has included a monetary reward.
The 2023 IHC recipients of the Gaffney Award to be honored at Wednesday’s dinner are Emily L. Bombard and Robert O’Connor.
Mr. Scordo said Graf family members approached the IACA a few years ago saying they wanted Gaffney Award winners at IHC to also have a monetary element. “So the family said they’d give $500 toward each student,” Mr. Scordo said. “Each student received $1,000. We’re doing that again this year. But we also met with the Northern New York Community Foundation and they said they would do a match with us, up to $10,000, for every dollar we raise to go toward the Gaffney scholarship.”
The NNY Community Foundation will match dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 in gifts to the fund, which it stewards on behalf of the Italian American Civic Association and IHC.
The foundation and its partners hope to engage a wide range of support from Immaculate Heart Academy and Immaculate Heart Central alumni, faculty and staff, and the community to forever honor Mr. Gaffney and perpetuate his legacy.
“This award has always held great meaning in the community, and we are hopeful this matching grant will build upon all that it represents. We are honored to be entrusted with this important legacy and to be part of extending its reach and impact for students,” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director.
For the Graf award, the NNY Community Foundation was selected to help continue the Graf family legacy by administering the scholarship fund in perpetuity and raising awareness of the award for students who strive to earn the prestigious honor.
“We are half way there to raising the necessary funds to be able to do $1,000 scholarships for the Gaffney recipients as well,” Mr. Scordo said. “We’ve already got funds for the Graf award, and we’re trying to do the same with the Gaffney.”
“I think it’s great for the community,” said Peter H. Gaffney, son of Boots. “Remembering the past and remembering those athletes and the families who remember those athletes is a great thing. The Italian American Club is doing a great job in doing that, not only for IHC but for the high school too.”
Mr. Gaffney became the first recipient of the Graf Award at IHA/IHC in 1954. At WHS, the award that year went to Eddie Barry.
Mr. Gaffney now lives in Pittsford, Monroe County, and spends the summers in the north country at the family’s cottage at Three Mile Bay. He said his father was more than a coach.
“He was also a mentor,” he said. “He cared for the players, he cared for their academics and cared for how they conducted themselves on the street.”
SUPPORTING THE SCHOLARSHIP
Wednesday’s dinner is also a fundraiser for the Gaffney award. Also, gifts to help build the Clarence “Boots” Gaffney Award at the Community Foundation may be made online at bit.ly/Gaffney-Award, or by mail to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
Mr. Gaffney, a Watertown native, was a three-sport star at the Manlius Military Academy and graduated in 1936 from Clarkson University where he played football, basketball and baseball.
He was considered the best New York state small school quarterback and was the leading scorer on his basketball team. He was an inaugural inductee of the Clarkson Athletic Hall of Fame.
He also played football for the Watertown Red and Black for two seasons and coached them for four years. He was a 1995 inductee in the Red and Black Hall of Fame and a member of the North Country Sports Hall of Fame’s 2016 inaugural class.
Mr. Gaffney served as a city firefighter for 33 years and retired as a captain in 1970.
He received his nickname as a youngster when his father, a policeman, would come home from work and take off his rubber boots. The young Clarence would put them on and head to the fields near his home. His father, John J., would then search for his boots when ready for work.
‘A UNIQUE ABILITY’
Former longtime IHC basketball coach Michael Delaney played for coach Gaffney in the 1960s. In 2019, after 43 years of coaching varsity boys basketball, Mr. Delaney retired from that post and also his position as IHC guidance counselor, which he held for 36 years.
He began coaching at IHC in 1972 as head coach of the freshmen basketball team when hired by Mr. Gaffney and took over the varsity team in 1975.
“Boots certainly was a legend in terms of his effect on IHA and IHC and all the athletes he coached,” Mr. Delaney said. “He had kind of a unique ability to connect with young people and athletes. That made you want to represent him and the school well, play hard and try to be successful. I think all good coaches do that.”
Mr. Delaney played football, basketball and baseball at IHA — all coached by Mr. Gaffney.
“He was always a gentleman,” Mr. Delaney said. “I remember him always being under control with his emotions. He was passionate, no question about that, and intense as most coaches are, but always seemed to have the proper perspective of how players should, like he did when coaching, conduct themselves.”
For someone with more than four decades of coaching, Mr. Delaney knows about the challenges and rewards of coaching.
“If you coach for a long time, you are competitive, you enjoy competition and the challenges that competition brings,” he said. “Particularly when you’re working in a school where you’ve got a new group of athletes you are working with every few years. You enjoy watching them develop and improve. That’s what our school is all about: it’s about being a better person and I think no one represented the school any better than Boots did in the time that he was associated with the school.”
Mr. Delaney, who was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 as the winningest coach in Frontier League history, said he’ll be attending Wednesday’s Graf/Gaffney Awards dinner.
His granddaughter, Emily Bombard, is the co-winner of the 2023 Gaffney Award. In basketball, she was coached by her grandfather. One year after retiring in 2019, Mr. Delaney was asked to coach girls modified and junior varsity basketball. He began coaching the girls varsity basketball team this school year.
“I don’t think I can do justice to the name of Boots, but certainly I have many fond memories,” Mr. Delaney said. “And certainly he was one of the major influences in me becoming a coach.”
The Details
WHAT: The annual Graf/Gaffney Awards Dinner sponsored by the Italian American Civic Association. It is open to the public.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Italian American Club, 192 Bellew Ave.
COST: $16 for dinner. RSVPs requested by calling 315-782-1080.
