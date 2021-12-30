Springside at Seneca Hill supports The Salvation Army

OSWEGO COUNTY - Independent living residents of the apartments and houses of Springside At Seneca Hill recently supported the work of The Salvation Army in Oswego County. They gave money and did the shopping for Christmas gifts for 10 families in need. Springside activities coordinator Vickie Smith coordinated the effort which involved collecting financial contributions from residents, completing the shopping in stores and online, and organizing all the items in gift bags ready for distribution at Christmas time. According to Smith, “Our residents were even more generous this year than they were last year. We had a great time doing this project.”
Springside is a residential community for senior adults who can live independently but wish to be free of the expense and maintenance that goes with owning a house. Information may be found online at: https://www.oswegohealth.org/retirement-living/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.