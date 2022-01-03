Springside Knitting Club donates quilts,lap blankets to Friends of Oswego County Hospice

OSWEGO - The Springside Knitting Club, at Springside at Seneca Hill, Oswego, recently made their annual donation of quilts and lap blankets to Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH), said Elena Twiss, FOCH executive director. “We are grateful to the Springside knitters for this annual donation and the comfort they bring to patients and families,” Twiss said. Club members are, front row, from left: Anna Campbell, Arlene Townsend and Sharon Seguin. Back row: Vicki Smith, Pat Simpson and Sharon Figiera. Missing from photo are Lucy Fuss and Jeannette Spicer. Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
