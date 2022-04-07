OSWEGO COUNTY - The 16th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County fundraising event - face-to-face for the first time since 2019 - is scheduled for Sunday, April 24 at the Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center, but local restaurants are helping the cause by hosting “St. Baldrick’s Nights” with a percentage of their proceeds going towards research for childhood cancer cures.
Last week the Oswego Fajita Grill participated, and this week, Wonzone’s Calzones will be donating a portion of their proceeds from Thursday, April 7 sales between 5-9 p.m. The eatery at 118 W. Second St., Oswego offers calzones, wings, salads, desserts and more.
On Monday, April 18, the Fulton Fajita Grill will host its St. Baldrick’s Night, also from 5-9 p.m. They offer tacos, fajitas, burritos, salad bowls, and nachos - as well as chips and queso.
The following week, the Oswego Sub Shop will sponsor its St. Baldrick’s Night on Monday, April 25, from 5-8 p.m. Subs, wraps, wings, salads, chili, soups, and desserts are available.
Riverwalk Pizza, at 155 W. First St., Oswego, will also make a donation from its sales on Monday, May 16 between the hours of 4-7 p.m.. Brick-oven personal pizzas made to order, along with salads and drinks, are available.
“The support we get from these businesses and others is greatly appreciated. Year in and year out, the Sub Shop and Fajita Grill have been great, but we appreciate building new relationships with other businesses, too,” said local St. Baldrick’s committee treasurer Sandy Pike.
Also on the calendar is the Oswego State men’s lacrosse team’s home game this at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 versus SUNYAC foe New Paltz. Twenty-three members of the Laker team have registered as fundraisers for this year’s event, and the team has raised more than $500 in the past two weeks. Information about St. Baldrick’s will be available and donations will be accepted at the game.
To make a donation towards the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, or to find out more about the organizations’ commitment to finding life-saving cures for childhood cancer, go to www.stbaldricks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.