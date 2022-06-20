CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously agreed to accept donations for the county Addiction Services Program on Monday during the Services Committee meeting.
“This resolution is accepting a donation vetted through the American Legion Post 68 in Norwood,” explained Jay S. Ulrich, director of the county Community Services Department.
The donation amount is $4,251.50, according to the resolution.
The money is from the 10th annual Dustin Berger Memorial ATV Ride, which is organized in honor of Dustin Berger, who died at age 15 in a cabin fire.
Each year, the memorial ride selects a beneficiary for the donations. The Addiction Services Program was chosen this year, the resolution states, because Dustin Berger’s childhood friend, Chase Baxter, lost his life to addiction.
An additional donation of $100 was provided by Vermont Railway in honor of Mr. Baxter.
The resolution says the donations will be used to support costs associated with providing peer services in the Addiction Services Program.
Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, lauded the contributions of the memorial riders.
“This particular weekend the group had nearly 200 UTV and ATVs registered for this event, and not only did they donate $4,000, but they were out there spending money in the community, doing what we hope everyone who uses the trail system would do,” he said. “It’s a success story all the way around.”
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign an agreement with Drugscan to use a centrifuge at Community Services.
“This resolution authorizes the chair to sign an agreement with Drugscan, formerly ACM Medical Laboratory, for us to be able to use a centrifuge device as we are moving towards doing in-house blood draws so we are better able to receive lab work,” Mr. Ulrich said.
Without the ability to do blood work in house, Mr. Ulrich said the department had to give lab slips to patients who often didn’t follow through with getting the lab work done.
“This should hopefully close the loop on that,” he said.
Mr. Ulrich said there is no cost to the county associated with the centrifuge resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.