CANTON — One year into a three-year capital campaign launched last year by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, more than half of the association’s $500,000 goal has been raised.
The SLCHA board of trustees initiated the Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County in February 2019, to increase the organization’s internal endowment.
As of Feb. 12, the SLCHA has raised $269,445, which is 54% of its total goal.
“The St. Lawrence County community has been incredibly generous,” Campaign Coordinator Kathy Del Guidice said this week.
Donations have ranged from $20 to $25,000, Ms. Del Guidice said, with funds received from a mix of individuals, small businesses and organizations.
The Northern New York Community Foundation, Watertown, pledged a $25,000 matching gift early in the campaign, on the condition that the SLCHA raise at least $250,000 first. With the $250,000 benchmark met, the foundation’s gift is the largest single Campaign for the People donation to date.
The $500,000 endowment increase will help fund four major SLCHA initiatives: funding new exhibits and programs, expanding education and outreach, defraying operating costs — including facility expenses and insuring preserved artifacts — and marketing the association as a “cultural treasure,” Ms. Del Guidice said.
“There’s no other entity in the county that, if you will, takes care of our history,” she said.
Ms. Del Guidice, who has been the part-time campaign coordinator for the last year, has also worked part-time as the executive director of the Orchestra of Northern New York, and will be stepping into a full-time role with the orchestra next week.
Paul D. Mitchell, Canton, former editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer and reporter for the Ogdensburg Journal, is transitioning into the part-time campaign coordinator position. Mr, Mitchell previously headed the Canton Park and Fountain Restoration Campaign, helping raise over $115,000, and has assisted with the Canton Fire Department Campaign, raising funds for the construction of the Riverside Drive fire station.
Contributions to the SLCHA campaign can be honored in several ways, over a two-year period, monthly, quarterly, annually, by check or credit card or by bequests.
Contribution forms are available online at slcha.org/campaign, by phone or in person at the SLCHA Silas Wright House Museum, 3 East Main St.
