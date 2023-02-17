CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division donated $1,180 to the Wounded Warrior’s Outdoor Adventures by growing beards, for bucks.
Throughout the fall and winter, staff from the Correctional Division participates in the “grow beards for bucks” program, which allows officers to grow beards from November to March for a monthly $20 donation.
“Every month a different organization is chosen,” said Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien. “Past organizations that have been donated to are the New York State Center for the Blind, Autism Awareness, Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Families of Fallen Officers, Breast Cancer families and organizations, local families or organizations suffering from a loss, disease or illness, and the Massena Humane Society.”
This month, the facility decided to donate the funds raised to Pierrepont’s Wounded Warrior’s Outdoor Adventures to help veterans and their families with a “no-cost outdoor experience.”
“The Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures mission is to provide outdoor adventures at no cost to wounded warriors, battle buddies, veterans, and their families,” Mr. O’Brien said. “They host therapeutic fishing, hunting, camping and boating events.”
The facility chooses the organization to donate to through suggestions of their officers.
“Correctional officers come forward with different ideas, organizations close to their hearts or an organization they may already be involved in,” Mr. O’Brien said. “Decision is based on majority vote. One of our correctional officers is a veteran and suggested donating to this fund.”
The donation of $1,180 was curated by 25 officers who participated this month. Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said he is happy to support the beard for bucks program and proud to assist community organizations.
