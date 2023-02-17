SLC corrections officers raise money for veterans

St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Court Street, Canton, N.Y.

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division donated $1,180 to the Wounded Warrior’s Outdoor Adventures by growing beards, for bucks.

Throughout the fall and winter, staff from the Correctional Division participates in the “grow beards for bucks” program, which allows officers to grow beards from November to March for a monthly $20 donation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.