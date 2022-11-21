CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is in need of student artwork and cards for the third annual holiday card drive.
The card drive is to benefit seniors in St. Lawrence County, particularly those who are shut in, living in assisted living homes, nursing homes, or anyone who is alone for the holiday season.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for families and classrooms to make decorated cards for so many individuals in St. Lawrence County who are in need of holiday cheer and warm messages,” said Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus Chase.
Working in partnership with the Office for the Aging, the bureau is accepting holiday artwork, notes and cards.
“Feelings of isolation and loneliness during the holiday season is something that is felt by so many,” Ms. Backus Chase said. “This is a great opportunity to bridge intergenerational gaps and bring communities together.”
Students throughout the county can drop off their handmade cards, artwork or notes at the bureau, 80 Route 310 in Canton, until Dec. 18.
The bureau’s teen ambassadors will also be helping with the card drive by promoting it within their own schools and assisting with decorating cards and writing messages.
Organizations interested in receiving cards, or anyone who knows someone who would appreciate receiving one, can contact Ms. Backus Chase at backus@stlawco.org or call the bureau at 315-379-9464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.