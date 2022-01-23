CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau and the Office for the Aging have begun their second annual Valentine’s Day card drive to benefit the county’s older adults..
From now until Feb. 10, youth can donate Valentine’s Day cards that will then be given to senior citizens through the Office for the Aging.
“This is the second year we’re offering the card drive to area youth and teens,” said St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus. “It’s a coordinated effort with the Office for the Aging to be able to provide nice handwritten Valentine’s cards, notes or drawings. It is open to family participation, or even if adults want to submit cards they can do that as well.”
The goal is to spread joy throughout the community on Valentine’s Day, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to be able to spread a positive initiative,” Ms. Backus said. “It’s a really nice act of kindness to be able to spread some Valentine’s cheer this season, especially as it comes during the pandemic and feelings of isolation.”
Last year, the bureau collected more than 2,000 cards and dispersed them through the Office for the Aging and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
The cards can be dropped off or mailed to the bureau, 80 Route 310, Suite 4, in Canton.
“We encourage unsealed envelopes,” Ms. Backus said. “We’re also encouraging youth to only sign the card with their first names if they want to sign their name.”
For more information, contact Ms. Backus at abackus@stlawco.org or 315-379-9464.
