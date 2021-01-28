Credit union helps Boys-Girls club

Pictured are Todd Mashaw, left, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union president; and Thomas Luckie, Ogdensburg Boys and Club executive director. Submitted photo

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union recently made a $10,000 donation to The Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club to benefit the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center Project.

