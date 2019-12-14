St. Lawrence Federal Credit union contributes to Festival of Trees
St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union is supporting the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center auxiliary’s 16th annual Festival of the Trees as a business sponsor. Pictured, from left, are Jenn Kennedy, bank branch manager; Ramona Kennedy, hospital auxiliary liaison and festival chairperson; Diane Dailey, auxiliary vice president; and Allyson Smith, auxiliary member.

