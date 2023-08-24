MASSENA — St. Lawrence Health is sponsoring a blood drive through the Adirondack Regional Blood Center Wednesday at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St. Walk-ins accepted from noon to 3 p.m.
Donors must be healthy, at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds. Advanced registration is not required. Donors are asked to provide identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.