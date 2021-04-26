St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle drawing to be broadcast live on May 15

OSWEGO –This year’s St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle will feature drawings for cash prizes and more, all to be broadcast live on Facebook, on Saturday, May 15.
Watch as 15 ticket numbers will be picked from those purchased for cash prizes totaling $25,000, including one grand prize ticket worth $10,000 to a lucky winner.
New this year, ticket holders will be able to take chances on “Virtual Door Prizes” - four prizes ranging from valuable gift cards to a collection of useful home accessories, which will be raffled off to entrants.
Last year’s drawing featured appearances by some familiar “celebrities” so there is no telling who may be a part of this year’s event. To view the raffle drawing log-on to the St. Luke Family of Caring Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StLukeFamilyofCaring) beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.
Raffle tickets are still for sale, but hurry, only 1,000 tickets will be sold. To get raffle tickets, download applications at www.stlukehs.com/giving/bundle-of-bucks-raffle, and mail it in with a payment, or call St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166 and ticket applications can be mailed.
The entry fee for the raffle is $50 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle are used to support programs, activities and services benefiting residents served by local, not-for-profit, affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.
Participants must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle. All ticket numbers purchased are entered in all 15 prize drawings, so people could win more than once.
