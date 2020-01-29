St. Luke’s “Bundle Of Bucks” Charity Raffle Early Bird drawing set for Valentine’s Day

OSWEGO – There will be more to love about Valentine’s Day if one of the five “Early Bird” drawing winners, part of St. Luke’s annual “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle.
Five ticket numbers will be picked on Feb. 14 from all the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle tickets sold by this date. Each of the five tickets selected will receive a cash prize of $100.
All this is leading up to the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle event, with cash prizes totaling $25,000 to be paid out when all 1,000 tickets are sold by the time of the raffle drawing on May 2.
To purchase raffle tickets directly stop in at St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons or St. Francis Commons in Oswego. Downloadable ticket applications are available at www.stlukehs.com.
The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets are for sale. Every raffle ticket is eligible for all 15 of the cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle help support the programs and services provided by the local, not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations comprising The St. Luke Family of Caring; St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.
Each raffle ticket admits two adults to the “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing party taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at the Elks Lodge in Oswego. The raffle drawing party is an afternoon of free food, beverages, live entertainment, games and the big cash prize drawings.
People must be 18 years or older to participate. Participants do not have to be present at the raffle drawing to win. For more information, call 315-342-3166.
The St. Luke Family of Caring is an affiliation of community-based, not-for-profit, non-denominational residential and healthcare organizations serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence located on our healthcare campus in the City of Oswego. Together they provide a continuum of residential communities and health care services to over 300 people daily. On the web at www.stlukehs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.