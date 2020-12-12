HOGANSBURG — In the opening hours of Friday’s emergency food box distribution, a steady line of cars crawled down the portion of Route 37 overlooked by the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort.
It wrapped right, into the former IGA building. After zig-zagging through the parking lot it stopped in front of the building’s entrance. There, tribal members were met by Akwesasne Holiday Helpers and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe officials.
From the building, volunteers kept consistent stride in rolling out boxes upon boxes of food and supplies necessary for residents to press through a holiday quarantine period. While the Holiday Helpers unboxed the care packages, they also lined up to approximately 700 frozen turkeys onto tables set up in the distribution area.
There was no need for tribal members to exit their vehicles, as helpers tucked supplies into either trunks or back seats.
Energy and spirits were high at the loading area. Social services agent Mike Markham did a few jumping jacks in the middle of an empty drive-thru, when there was a lull in traffic and his fellow volunteers shared a laugh.
“I’m just so proud to help at a great community event like this,” Markham said.
The end to a difficult year for many was a couple of weeks away. The remaining duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, unknown. Chief Eric Thompson expressed the feeling that came with providing for the tribe’s community.
“There’s a definite need,” Thompson said. “And we’re fortunate enough to fit (that need).”
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area following Thanksgiving, the emergency food boxes were intended to help tribal members stay home through a quarantined period. This could help prevent the spread of the virus by allowing for residents to stay home and avoid a trip to the grocery store, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Assistant Executive Director Star Thomas said Thursday.
The non-perishable food was bought by the Tribe through the U.S. Treasury Department, the funds coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The turkeys were courtesy of the Akwesasne Holiday Helpers, who bought them using a $15,000 monetary donation from the Akwesasne Convenience Store Association.
“It’s just a community helping its community,” volunteer Matt Tarbell said. “Everybody tries to help everyone out around here. We’re tight-knit.”
