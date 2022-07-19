Staff prepare meals for Summer Food Service Program

FULTON – Staff at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) kitchen in Mexico prepare meals for the Summer Food Service Program. Pictured from left are: Tammy Schneider and Lesley Kline. OCO has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide children ages 18 and under with free, nutritious meals. The program is available Monday through Friday at the following sites; Catholic Charities CYO, 808 West Broadway, Fulton; Champlain Commons, 6 Samuel Way, Oswego; Cleveland Village Park, 65 North St., Cleveland; Anthony J. Crisafulli Ice Rink, 32 Fort Ontario Rd., Oswego; and Goettel Community Park, 755 N. Main St., Central Square. Monday and Tuesday in July and Tuesday and Wednesday in August at the Hannibal Library, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal, and Monday through Thursday at Taft Bay Park 851 State Route 49, Bernhards Bay. The program is also available for children enrolled in programs at Camp Zerbe, 253 State Route 104, Williamstown; and the Fulton YMCA, 715 West Broadway St., Fulton. There are no income requirements for the Summer Food Service Program. For more information contact OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712 ext. 0 or visit www.oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.