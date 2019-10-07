WATERTOWN — Stage Notes will host a can and bottle drive from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at 217 Arsenal St. near St. Patrick’s Church.
Those wishing to donate cans and bottles can contact a Stage Notes student or drop off items at the above location.
Stage Notes is a nonprofit 501(C)3 local theater company that provides an enriching, non-competitive environment in which students can further develop an appreciation for musical theater.
So far, the company has produced 14 musicals and donated more than $55,000 to local organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.