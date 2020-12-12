Standing for safety: Watertown community effort seeks to encourage safe practices during pandemic

WATERTOWN — Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno: one for all, and all for one.
With this Latin message in mind, a new local initiative, with a “safe community” project to keep Jefferson County protected, seeks to encourage citizens to wear face coverings, eliminate hesitance related to doing so and raise awareness of other health and safety guidelines health departments have been preaching since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by Robert J. Comenole, of Watertown, the collaborative effort will place life-sized cardboard cut-outs of local health personnel, other frontline workers and people of influence within the community, all wearing masks and holding motivational signs, at various big box store and venue entrances — places where there’s sizeable foot-traffic.
“It isn’t so much just about the masks to me, it’s about mutual respect for each other’s health and safety,” Mr. Comenole said. “There’s no personal rights involved, there’s no politics involved; people make all these claims and I say, ‘What’s the big deal?’ Carpenters wear safety glasses, people at Jreck Subs wear sanitized gloves; we do these things because we care for each other.”
The initiative doesn’t have an official name at this time, though it’s currently known as “North Country Indivisible.”
The project will administer pre- and post-test surveys to see whether the cut-outs make an impact on mask wearing.
Using Walmart as a base, Mr. Comenole has already documented a few months’ worth of data on the percentage of people wearing and not wearing masks in the store. The messages displayed on the cut-outs are all general “thank yous” and reminders to wear masks. This is exclusively a community safety project and all messaging is non-personal and positive rather than shaming anyone.
This is a non-commercial project, so no profit will be made by any person or agency other than the printer, with whom the project has no affiliation, according to Mr. Comenole.
The first 65 standees, as they’re called by collaborators of the project, will be provided to the first 65 businesses for free.
If the project seems successful, it will seek to add a “sponsorship” component in which citizens can pay for additional cut-outs at $32 each.
Burns Photography in Watertown photographed the 65 individual featured on the cut-outs, and the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center printed the life-sized cardboard standees on heavy-duty corrugated plastic for either outdoor or indoor use.
Each person featured on a cut-out is holding a sign reading, “Please help prevent the spread. Wear a mask,” and “A mask on each of us is a win for all of us,” among other messages, which were donated by Staples.
Mr. Comenole got the idea for the project in the spring after he went to the Walmart in Watertown, having not been in a big box store for a long time prior.
“As soon as I pulled in the parking lot, it was packed,” he said. “It appeared to me every single person was wearing a mask. I immediately called one of my best friends; I was overjoyed. I know, having worked in public health, that perception is not always accurate, so I parked at the first spot by the front door and I just started counting people wearing masks and not wearing masks. Then by the end of the hour, I realized that it wasn’t everybody.”
Every couple of weeks after, Mr. Comenole would go, sit for an hour, and count heads.
When he started collecting data on April 26, an average of 80 people entered the store per hour without face coverings, so 82% of shoppers were wearing masks. By July, 92% of those visiting the store were wearing masks. The last count Mr. Comenole did was Nov. 16, when almost 100% — 99.9% — were wearing masks.
Mr. Comenole’s background is in public health and he consults throughout New England, largely in public health.
A few weeks ago, he got a contract in New Hampshire to deploy a COVID response for the governor’s office. He noted that earlier in the week, the father of one of his friends died from COVID-19, and many others he knew of across the country either had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus or died from it.
He shared that his uncle died in the middle of the pandemic, alone in his hospital bed. His aunt, a nurse, could not be with him — the awful reality of the disease, which, Mr. Comenole said, is preventable if people take the necessary precautions.
“There’s so few people that remember World War II, but everybody sacrificed; they didn’t have sugar, didn’t have tin, they didn’t have rubber tires, you had to go without for years,” Mr. Comenole said, “and everybody sacrificed without any complaint. ... that was a real, what I call, nationwide community effort.
“... it kind of boggles my mind that some people are opposed to staying home for Christmas and so forth and just kind of ignoring the health guidelines,” he added.
The safe community project relies heavily on the collaboration between Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, Hospice of Jefferson County and the United Way of Northern New York, all of which orchestrated the individuals to be photographed, as well as funds to have the cut-outs printed. The logos of each organization have been added to the standees as a public “thank you” for their help with the project.
For the past few months, Mr. Comenole has been working to get permission from big box stores to be able to place the standees, which he says has been the hardest part of the entire operation.
He’s hopeful that they’ll go in the Salmon Run Mall, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot and every grocery store. The next level will be mom and pop shops, he said.
On Friday morning, Mr. Comenole shared a glimpse of the cardboard cut-outs as a small army was brought to the Watertown mall to be photographed.
So far, Mr. Comenole has heard back from the mall and Tops, which will be the first to place standees in their stores in the city. He also put labeling numbers on the back of each standee, so if someone sees a cut-out of someone they’d like to have displayed at their own business, they just need to look at the back to get the number and order one from JRC.
“I could have bought stock royalty images and just put them up all over the place, but there’s nothing like having local people recognized,” Mr. Comenole said.
He’s working on setting up a public Facebook page as a place solely for thanking health care workers and calling out the people who are being responsible with the steps they’re taking to stop the spread of the virus. He will post the names and photos of all who modeled for the cut-outs on the page and encourage community members to post photos of themselves with their masks to the page to show that they’re doing their part.
“Our efforts are all about lowering risks,” he said. “For some reason, a small slice of the population resists guidelines put out by health and medical experts. When a boat capsizes on Lake Ontario, or when some children become lost in the Adirondacks, or when our country is plunged into the worst medical catastrophe in our history, why wouldn’t we do everything in our power to save lives? Even if only one.”
