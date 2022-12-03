STAR LAKE — Star Lake God’s Missionary Church, 4274 Route 3, will host a one-year anniversary celebration on Sunday.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The church is in the former building that once housed St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, which in 1980 moved to its current location near the lake at 1046 Oswegatchie Trail Road. Shane L. Hunter serves as minister of the church.
For more information, call the church at 518-322-9959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.