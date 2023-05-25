Stewart’s gives to Holiday Fund

The Potsdam Holiday Fund recently received a $1,000 donation from Stewart’s Shops’ Holiday Match Program. Pictured, from left, are Marylee Ballou, Potsdam Holiday Fund vice president; Lynn Taylor, Stewart’s Shops north Potsdam manager; Julie Terrance, Stewart’s Shops south Potsdam manager; and John Howard, Stewart’s Shops senior district manager. Submitted photo
