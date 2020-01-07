Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop ‘Sweetens up’ the United Way of Greater Oswego County

OSWEGO – Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop, located at 23 W. Seneca St. in Oswego, prepared a basket full of homemade candy, a gift card and other goodies to raffle off with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
“Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop is very happy to be a supporter of the United Way,” Says Jeff McCrobie, one of the owners who generously reached out to the United Way for volunteer opportunities. “We want to give back to our community and we hope that this is the beginning of a great partnership with the United Way.”
Tickets were sold during the month of November and the raffle basket generated a total of $300 for the United Way. This will help the United Way in their efforts of fighting hunger, building successful youth and ensuring health and wellness in Oswego County.
The winner of the raffle basket was Kristy Huynh of Oswego. Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop and the United Way of Greater Oswego County look forward to working together again soon.
“We are very excited to partner with Stone’s Candy,” said Stacey Morse, United Way Resource Development Director. “This was a very successful raffle and a great way to unite and begin a great relationship with Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop.”
On location to pick the raffle basket winner is Stacey Morse, United Way Resource Development Director; Patrick Dewine, United Way Executive Director; Kristinia Horton, Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop Employee; Dick Delaney, United Way Board Member; and Jeff McCrobie, co-owner of Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop.
To learn more about the local United Way and the 31 programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
