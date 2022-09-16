OGDENSBURG — When Layla Besaw, a fourth-grader at Madill Elementary School, had a piece of her artwork selected for the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s Fall Show last year, she didn’t know that it would eventually lead to her work being on the front of T-shirts and sweatshirts.
However, that’s what happened when members of Stronger Together saw her artwork and wanted it to be the logo of their first annual Maple City Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck St., Ogdensburg, from noon to 4 p.m.
Stronger Together is a non-political, registered non-for-profit corporation, consisting of a group of volunteers that advocate for Ogdensburg’s first responders.
Layla took inspiration from her artwork that was at the Remington’s Fall Show, found some cool leaves to use as reference and drew and colored a new design.
It didn’t take very long, according the nine-year-old student, perhaps 15 or 20 minutes to come up with the piece of artwork.
“I like it,” Layla said, “I feel like I’m going to be famous.”
Her artwork is on T-shirts and sweatshirts being sold to help benefit the Maple City Fall Festival. Gold youth hooded sweatshirts are being offered for $25. Long sleeve shirts, tan in color and in a variety of sizes, are being sold as well. Both are $25.
Order information is on the Maple City Fall Festival and Stronger Together Facebook pages.
Stronger Together member Amy Anderson, who is one of several organizing the Fall Festival, said that the idea for an annual logo sprung from Seaway Festival which has a different theme and logo each year on their T-shirts and buttons.
“That’s how it all started. I remembered all of the cool artwork designed on the T-shirts and buttons for Seaway Festival,” said Anderson, “We want to do a contest every year in the elementary schools to find a different design each year.”
The plan is to have the Maple City Fall Festival be reminiscent of the former St. Marguerite D’Youville Academy’s fall festival, minus the rides, according to Stronger Together member Marsha Hough.
“We don’t have anything going on for the kids after July, this will be for them,” said Hough, “What is amazing is the outpouring of support from the community for this event. It’s a positive thing and our community needs positivity right now.”
There is a craft show planned inside the Knights of Columbus and outside, weather permitting.
There will also be a wide assortment of games such as the Pepsi toss, hamster wheel, duck pond, sack races, kids casting, Kan Jam golf, a witch’s brew game, spider cornhole and a tug-of-war contest.
There will also be face-painting, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a photo booth, Plinko and bounce houses. There will be a DJ to provide entertainment.
Groups attending will be the county Sheriff’s Office to provide children’s IDs, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and others.
Organizers continue to add to the event on a weekly basis.
If you would like to be a sponsor for the Maple City Fall Festival, contact Cynthia Layng at (315) 528-2130 or Amy Anderson at (315) 528-6284.
