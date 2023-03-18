Members of the Northern New York Community Foundation LEAD Council gather at the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to plan for the “Canstruction” project and organize initial pantry items. Pictured, from left, LEAD Council Chair Andrew Boulter and his son, Jack, Watertown; LEAD members Erin Simser, Watertown, Bridget Fetterly, Deferiet, and Allison Roselle, Clayton; LEAD Vice Chair Anna Platz, Carthage; and LEAD members Marc Piche, Carthage, and Jessica Piatt Walczyk, Watertown. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation is inviting students at tri-county schools and organized student groups in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to participate in a project to help reduce food insecurity across the north country.

“Canstruction for Northern New York” is a group activity to encourage students to team up and construct a fun, themed structure made of donated canned food and other nonperishable food items or hygiene products to support a local food pantry or backpack program of their choice.

