Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year will mark more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.
TCC stores are inviting local families to the store to pick up backpacks for their children filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.
In Oswego County TCC stores include:
TCC Pulaski, 3856 Rome Road
ICC Central Square, 3078 East Ave., Suite A
TCC Fulton, 898 S. First St.
One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each store is donating up to 180 backpacks. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.
Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Check local store locations for specific instructions.
In addition to the backpack donations, TCC and Wireless Zone stores will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships. Children in grades kindergarten-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the backpack giveaway event. Entries will be accepted July 24-31.
“We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”
