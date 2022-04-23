David H. Neuroth was at his final rounds of the year in his syrup-making tasks when I talked to him as he went about collecting buckets off tapped maple trees, treasuring the sap that had dripped into the containers.
It’s a hobby for the retired mechanical engineer, and that is sweet news to the organizations that receive funds from the syrup he makes and donates, one jug of charity at a time. For example, last year, he gave $2,000 in syrup proceeds to his church, Emmanuel Congregational on South Hamilton Street in Watertown. In a previous year, the Watertown Urban Mission was the recipient of his sweet charity, with $1,500 donated to the nonprofit.
David is a Rotarian, and in other years, funds from his syrup production went to Rotary programs. This year, proceeds will go toward the ShelterBox program, an international nonprofit organization that provides essential shelter materials in response to earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and other disasters. ShelterBox is now assisting victims of the war in Ukraine.
“It’s a great organization, and I’m confident they’ll use it correctly,” he said. “People can go to their website (shelterbox.org) to confirm that their contribution goes to a reliable entity to assist Ukraine refugees.”
His pints of syrup sell for $9. In past years, David even covered the costs of his syrup jugs in his donations.
“But this year, I have a bigger production and I plan to do this every year, and I got thinking I really need to be able to buy next year’s jugs, so I kept a couple of dollars back,” he said.
That means $2 of every $9 pint sold will go toward the purchasing of jugs, filters and other miscellaneous equipment for the following years, with the remainder to charity. The cost is $17 for quarts, with $15 going to charity. His syrup can be purchased at the River Rat Cheese store in Clayton and at LaFargeville Agway.
“It’s a big contribution they’re making, selling it,” David said. “When you stop to think about it, every time they sell one of my pints, they aren’t making any money on all the other syrup they might sell.”
Good neighbors
David’s sugar bush is off Hayes Road, town of Clayton. The approximately 250 trees he taps are a mixture of his own (35) behind his home and those that two neighbors, Scott Lawrence and Michael Aubertine, who let him tap their trees. Some trees have more than one bucket. He can collect 4 gallons of sap in each one every time the sap freezes at night and thaws to run in the day.
“Without their generosity I wouldn’t be able to produce much syrup,” David said of his neighbors. “So, I’ve got 270 buckets I put out. I’ve been doing it for about 10 years since I got to Clayton.”
David, a native of Theresa and a 1965 graduate of Indian River Central School, returned, with wife Debbi, to the north country after retiring from Baker Hughes. The oil industry company provides the oil and gas industry with products and services ranging from oil drilling to reservoir consulting. David worked for another company in Connecticut for 20 years before taking the job with Baker Huges in Oklahoma 20 years ago. He noted he has 52 patents in his name.
“They’re things that make the oil industry work better,” he said.
So, David knows how to get liquid flowing, which may explain his affinity for syrup-making. As a high school senior, he won a full scholarship to Syracuse University for his exhibit at the New York State Science Congress held at Brookhaven National Laboratories on Long Island. His project, according to Times files, “demonstrated the Peltier thermoelectric cooling effects with Bismuth telluride semiconductor crystals which he grew.” Whatever that involves, his science background is well-suited to the skill of tapping trees and making syrup.
But the sweet stuff is also in his blood. David is the son of Donald H. and Lillian W. (Nichols) Neuroth. The couple owned and operated Friendship Farm on State Route 37 in Theresa for 35 years. Donald died in 1983 at the age of 67. Lillian died in 2012 at the age of 92.
David has fond memories of making syrup at the Theresa farm.
“We tapped and sold syrup, just a small amount, made about 40 gallons a year,” David said. ‘My mother always used to say, ‘My sugar blood is running.’ When sugar blood is running, you don’t have to go to school. Of course, we kept our grades good.”
The family collected the sap from their trees via horse and sleigh.
“Not that we didn’t have tractors,” David said. “It was a fun project. I remember going back there and boiling until 2 or 3 in the morning and hooking up the horses to the sleigh, laying down and looking up at the stars while the horse took me to the barn. I have a lot of emotional memories associated with syrup making.”
David’s mom was a daughter of Dewitt W. Nichols, Burrville, who was one of the leading producers of maple syrup in Northern New York. Dewitt Nichols died in 1951 at the age of 75. His sugar maple grove, on average, produced 500 gallons a year, with one year reaching the 800-gallon mark. Dewitt mailed his product to customers as far away as California and Louisiana.
In the spring of 1948, the New Yorker magazine sent a writer to the Nichols’s Burrville farm for the publication’s “A Reporter at Large” feature. A clipping of the eight-page story was saved to the clippings archive at the Watertown Daily Times.
Berton Roueché was the New Yorker “Reporter at Large.” An excerpt from his 1948 story, titled, “A Wet Wind off the Northeast”:
“There’s a train from the Grand Central Station will get you to Watertown at six-twenty in the forenoon,” he (Mr. Nichols) told me over the telephone. “My advice is don’t delay. Take it tonight. I look for a good run tomorrow, and it’s apt to be the last of the season. The wind’s trying to sneak around to the southwest, the snow’s mostly gone, and the frogs down in the pond have hollered once already. If you’re coming, we’ll hold up breakfast for you. Mrs. Nichols says be sure and wear your overshoes.” Mr. Roueché agreed with it all. “He gave a triumphant shout and hung up.”
Mr. Roueché would discover that making maple syrup requires a lot of work.
“It’s a challenge,” David said. “You have to like it. I kid around. It does one thing really important for me. I feel like I made a deal with whoever runs the universe, that if I do this, I don’t have to feel guilty about owning a 25-horsepower Kubota, four-wheel drive tractor. I couldn’t do it without it.”
The tractor carries two 55-gallon barrels in front of it for sap to be poured in as it’s piloted amongst the trees The sap is boiled down in the sugar shanty located behind David’s house. The evaporator in the shanty can boil 20 gallons of sap into a half gallon of syrup each hour.
He also has key assistance in his duties from human horsepower. David met some clients from Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Inc., who go to the same church he attends, Emmanuel Congregational on South Hamilton Street in Watertown.
“I hire the men who have reached the point where they can go out to help,” David said. “They enjoy getting out in the quiet of the woods and interact with nature and getting some affirmation. We have a wonderful time and they’re great workers.”
A few days after I talked to David, I met with one of the Credo workers in Watertown. Scott M. Colony is originally from Herkimer County.
“It’s peaceful. It’s nice being out there,” said Scott, who also helps out at his church’s soup kitchen.
He’s also learning a lot about sap collecting and syrup creation and finds the work rewarding, especially the part about donating to ShelterBox.
“You got to put in hard work to get anywhere in life,” Scott said. “And the little things in life do count, and once I found out I was helping other people, it was actually better.”
Scott said he’s been a Credo client for nearly three months, and said it’s helping him.
“I think I just may stay in the area now,” he said. “There are good people in the area and I don’t feel like going back to the place I came from. Dave is a good guy.”
Scott said that David gave him some maple syrup. “I said I wouldn’t try it until my kids come,” Scott said, adding that he saw a video for a pancake casserole.
“It’s pancake mix, mixed with maple syrup and bacon,” Scott said. “I thought it’s cheap and easy and it seemed like the kids in the video loved it.”
A Bucket brigade
David collects sap the old-fashioned way, with buckets, and not with a vacuum system network of plastic tubing running from tree to tree.
“There’s a lot of information about the pros and cons of that,” he said. “I could go forth longer than you could handle.”
He claims the syrup he collects his way, with buckets, has a better taste compared to syrup originating from a tubing system. In a nutshell, David explained it involves exposure to air.
“The flavor comes from the bacteria that is natural to the soil, mixed with the sap, and when exposed to oxygen, it starts to ferment slightly,” he said. “That gives the syrup the flavor when the bacteria is there. When it’s not exposed to oxygen, it doesn’t have a chance to do that. So, my old method ... drip, drip drip ..., it has plenty of oxygen and the syrup has a real lovely and much more distinct maple flavor than the mass producers.”
I wanted to check with an expert on those claims. Aaron R. Wightman, co-director of Cornell Maple Program at the college’s Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, said David was “mostly right on the larger points” but had some of the details incorrect. In an email, Aaron explained the science:
“In bucket collection systems, sap is exposed to atmospheric oxygen which allows microbes to break down sucrose into fructose and glucose,” he wrote. “In vacuum tubing systems, there is no air and so oxygen levels in sap are very low resulting in little aerobic microbial activity and less breakdown of sucrose. However, many producers add oxygen back in to the sap by agitating it in their storage tanks after it gets pumped out of the tubing. So bucket producers often make excellent flavored syrup, but it’s not necessarily better tasting than syrup produced from vacuum tubing systems.”
When sap is cooked in the evaporator, Aaron wrote, fructose caramelizes to create flavor, aroma and dark color. “Without bacteria and yeast breaking down sucrose, there is less fructose to caramelize, resulting in weaker flavored, lighter colored syrup.”
David concentrates his sap, removing some water, by using a reverse osmosis machine. “The machine is normally used for purifying water,” he said. “But if you run it backwards, you throw away the purified water and keep the stuff that’s concentrated.”
Overall, David said that production from his trees has been “phenomenally good” this year, with cold nights and warm days the perfect combination that got sap flowing.
“It was kind of dismal starting out, but the cold came back and it’s a record year,” David said. “I normally would be making 50 gallons, and now I’m making 85.” Last year, his output was about 35 gallons. “Everybody has a poor year last year,” he said.
Helen Thomas is executive director at New York State Maple, an association representing farmers in the state who make maple syrup and sell it and other maple products. She said that a total state output survey is done in May.
“That said, it appears everyone north of I-90 in New York State had an average year,” she said. South of I-90, she said the “crop” was not quite as good this year, averaging about 80% of normal production.
But David is thinking about the years to come and trees to tap.
“Part of the pleasures of doing this is that you get to go out and gather wood, put it in and have it nice and dry to have it ready for the next year,” he said. “I usually try to thin out the woods and favor the young maples that will turn into something. I have the illusion that if I take care of these young maples, that I’m going to last long enough to see them big. So, as long as I hold onto that illusion, I’m not getting older. It’s a technique that I’m testing.”
But to be on the safe side, he’s passed on to what he’s learned to daughter Mariah. She worked in Chicago for about 20 years, but now works remotely in Clayton as nonprofit consultant, working nationally.
“She has a passion for the trees,” David said. “It even exceeds mine. When she gets a big bucket full of sap, she always hugs the tree — says, ‘Thank you tree!’ That’s a genuine tree hugger!”
“Sunday Portrait” is an occasional column featured in the Watertown Daily Times’ Sunday edition. Contact Chris Brock at cbrock@wdt.net.
