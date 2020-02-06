MASSENA — It will be music galore on Sunday to raise money for the Massena Schine Theater restoration.
The theater and Ed Foote are presenting Ice Jam 2 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Coach’s Corner. Admission is $5 and all proceeds benefit the Massena Schine Theater.
“Ed Foote kind of reached out to us. They did one last year for us, Ice Jam 1, This will be Ice Jam 2. We really appreciate him reaching out to us,” said R. Shawn Gray, president of the Massena Arts and Theater Association, the nonprofit group that owns the theater.
He said it will be seven hours of music featuring Kickin Back, Oshier Country, TNT, River Mohawk Band, Rez Pony and Matt Hatter.
In addition, items continue to come in for a silent auction, and there will also be celebrity masters of ceremony and 50/50 raffles.
“We’ll have a 50/50 raffle every couple of hours. We have a bunch of items for a silent auction,” Mr. Gray said. “There will be something for everybody.”
The Massena Arts and Theater Association had secured $300,000 in Main Street Grant funding to complete asbestos removal at the theater. That began in November.
“We’re hoping to finish it up in the next few weeks. At least it’s going to be clean,” he said.
Mr. Gray said, once the asbestos removal is complete, they’re hoping to have some events at the theater.
“It’s not going to be pretty, but it’s going to be useful,” he said.
Massena Arts and Theater Inc. became the official owner of the former Schine Theater in 2015. The group purchased the theater from MPG Development LLC for $95,000 in a property sale that was recorded June 2, 2015 in the St. Lawrence County clerk’s office.
The group had worked for more than two years to secure funding to purchase and renovate the historic downtown landmark at 65 Main St.
Since then, the volunteer nonprofit group has been working to raise money to restore the building and bring the entertainment venue back to life. The building had been vacant until it was purchased by the Massena Arts and Theater Association. While it was vacant, several problems developed, such as water damage, backed up drains and damage from having no heat.
The group’s goal is to restore the building, not just for movies, but also as a performing arts center. They continue to raise funds and have set up a GoFundMe account to take donations. The fundraising page can be accessed by visiting the Massena Schine Theater Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Massenaschinetheater/.
