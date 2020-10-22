OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is pictured purchasing ticket number one for the Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club’s chicken barbecue, to be held from 11 a.m. until sold out on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell St., at the corner of East Ninth Street in Oswego.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Oswego Tea Company, the Woodchuck Saloon or from any Sunrise Rotary Club member.
Tickets may also be ordered through the club’s Facebook page or by sending an email to OswegoSunriseRCEvents gmail.com.
