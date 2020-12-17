CANTON — The Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation of Watertown is making sure SUNY Canton students will not go hungry through a multi-year charitable gift.
In the latest of a series of donations to the SUNY Canton College Foundation, Inc., the company pledged $25,000 over five years to the Student Emergency Fund. In recognition of the generous donation, the college has added the Renzi name to its Food Pantry.
“The Renzi family is no stranger to philanthropy and continually supports their community through their charitable foundation,” said SUNY Canton Vice President for Advancement Tracey L. Thompson. “Their donation will go miles toward addressing students’ food insecurities. We are exceptionally grateful for their continuing support.”
The Renzi Food Pantry is currently housed in the Center for Diversities and Inclusions in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center.
This donation came in at a critical time as the Foundation was campaigning to raise funding in support of college-wide COVID-19 relief efforts. The pledge helped push overall contributions past the goal. “Hunger should never be a part of a college education,” said JoAnne Renzi Wise, Renzi Foodservice director of marketing and community relations. “We’ve established our reputation on a commitment to service, which includes supporting the communities that we serve. We’re proud to be associated with a project that helps the college continue its mission to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students.”
Increased funding will allow the Pantry to expand its inventory. There are plans to add a refrigerator and restock the supplies for the Spring 2020 semester. As many as 100 students use the pantry’s confidential services over the course of a typical semester.
This was the third major gift contributed by Renzi Foodservice and will be the third location named in their honor. In 2006, the family contributed the funding to name a space in the Campus Center “The Renzi Atrium.” Interestingly, students walk through the Renzi Atrium to access the Renzi Food Pantry. In 2014, the family gave again in support of Joey’s Eatery in the Roos House.
The family’s overall philanthropic efforts led them to be inducted into the SUNY Canton Hall of Fame.
