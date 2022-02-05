SUNY Oswego’s VITA free tax-preparation program returns for spring 2022

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will return to provide free tax assistance for the community in Oswego and Fulton this spring.
One change is that those signing up will have to call 315-596-2551 to leave their message with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment, but otherwise SUNY Oswego business students and expert advisers look forward to getting back to this vital community service. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.
Locations, dates and times include:
Fulton: Oswego County Offices, 200 N. Second St. Tuesdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: every week from Feb. 1 to April 12, except for March 15
Oswego: 211 Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego campus. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: every week from Jan. 29 to April 9, except for March 12 and 19
Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, W-2 forms, 1099 forms and other pertinent tax paperwork to the VITA site; they also will be required to show identification (including a New York state ID if applicable).
At the sites, participants must wear a mask at all times and follow all New York state COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information, call 315-596-2551 or email bapsi@oswego.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.