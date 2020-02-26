SUNY Oswego students provide free tax-return assistance

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s student-driven Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program once again will provide free tax-return services to local residents through April.
VITA sessions that are free and available to members of the public include:
• Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through April 4 (except March 14 and 21)
• Oswego County Office Building, 200 N. Second St. in Fulton: Tuesdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m. through April 14 (except March 17)
• Hamilton Homes, 96 Hamilton St. in Oswego: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. -27, March 12 and 26, April 9
Taxpayers should bring last year’s return, any STAR rebate receipts, other pertinent tax paperwork and some kind of identification to the walk-in sessions.
The annual program is coordinated by the Accounting Society in SUNY Oswego’s School of Business.
For more information on VITA tax sessions, call 315-312-2934 or email bapsi@oswego.edu.
